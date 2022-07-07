With the sale of Malacia and Sinisterra, money is flowing to Feyenoord

Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord to Leeds United for 25 million euros. PNA picture

At least 40 million is the product, 15 for the defender, 25 for the Colombian dribbler. This does not include a million or 7 for both together on certain achievements, so-called bonuses or variable payouts. Feyenoord awaited on Wednesday the officialization of the details of the contract of the left winger Sinisterra, who came in 2018 for 2 million Ounce Caldas and who was doubted for a moment that he would reach the top, partly because of a serious injury Knee. . Last season in particular, he put in excellent performances, with magnificent dribbling, goals, assists and a game bursting with joy, as we could see with Malacia. A smile spread across Feyenoord’s left flank. Sinisterra is the biggest transfer for Feyenoord in the club’s history.

Tyrell Malacia for 15 million euros from Feyenoord to Manchester United. PNA picture

With this maximum return, Feyenoord achieves one of coach Arne Slot’s goals: to create value on the pitch. Although the average amounts are still a bit lower than at the top of Ajax, which makes sense due to Ajax’s greater reputation and the national champion’s performances in Europe’s highest competition, the League of champions.

Feyenoord is nevertheless proud: partly thanks to the Conference League final, the players are interesting for the direct passage to the richest competition, the Premier League. Malacia is self-taught, Sinisterra costs next to nothing. The downside is that Feyenoord lost a lot of quality, a lot of goals too. The Sinisterra quartet alone, Guus Til (PSV), Bryan Linssen (Urawa Red Diamonds) and Cyriel Dessers (back in Genk for now) have together scored 49 of Rotterdam’s 76 Eredivisie goals. In terms of goalscoring ability, Brazilian striker Danilo has been released from Ajax on a free transfer. Danilo scored 17 times for FC Twente in his best Eredivisie season.

New players



With the portfolio full by Feyenoord standards, there is no need to let more players leave, although there is relatively much interest in midfielder Orkun Kökcu and quick right-back Marcus Pedersen. Feyenoord will be asking huge sums for both and are now looking for new players. An important role is reserved for the recently appointed general manager Dennis te Kloese, due to the illness of technical director Frank Arnesen. Te Kloese has the advantage of having gained experience in the technical field in the past, with former employers in the United States and Mexico.

Apart from team building, there is no rush to attract newcomers, because the team is already guaranteed to participate in the Europa League and does not have to play three preliminary rounds like last season. The name of Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto has been on the list of potential new entrants for weeks.