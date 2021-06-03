With Dreamers Are Waiting, Crowded House is carefully reinventing itself ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆

Crowded house

The tour with Fleetwood Mac – in which he took over from Lindsey Buckingham who was fired in early 2018 – has been canceled, so Neil Finn (63) has brought his former band Crowded House back to life at his home in New Zealand.

The result is called Dreamers are waiting, the seventh album in total and the first since 2010, written in confinement. “My brain is getting closer to the edge,” sings Finn Play with fire, fortunately without becoming an old quarrel like his colleague Van Morrison.

Finn only wanted to work with Crowded House if he could change the course of the constant style pop group a bit. It worked. The funky feeling of the new wave of All that you want is reminiscent of the predecessor Split Enz and so there are more colors and flavors.

Crowded House has reinvented itself a bit, with Neil’s sons Liam (37) and Elroy (32) as new members of the group, without scaring fans and without a real Finnish hit, as long as you’re at it. Don’t dream it’s over at Weather with you always hope.

Crowded house Dreamers are waiting Pop ★★★ ☆☆ EMI / Universal