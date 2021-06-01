Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn will pay 10 million euros in compensation to the German car team. Meanwhile, lawsuits against Winterkorn and other Volkswagen managers by German and US judiciary are pending.

Volkswagen announced in March that it was seeking compensation from Winterkorn and other former executives for neglecting their duties. Wintercorn is going to pay millions due to the diesel scandal. He was the head of Volkswagen at the time, but always refused to take responsibility for the affair. The scandal came to light in 2015. The company has admitted to handling large-scale emissions testing with fraudulent software, making diesel cars appear to be cleaner than they actually were.

This issue has already caused Volkswagen several billion in fines and repair costs. In some countries compensation has already been paid. Wintercorn has been accused of fraud in the United States, where fraudulent software was discovered. In Germany, the former CEO is expected to join four colleagues later this year in his role in the Shuffle board scandal.

