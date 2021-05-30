Winter time saves you time, but what do you do with it?

Stargazing in the dark

Tonight is night of night. Governments, businesses and citizens are called upon to turn off the lights so that the starry sky becomes visible again. A perfect night for stargazing. Normally there are all kinds of activities, but due to the current measures they are canceled.

However, you can also go out on your own to capture Zeeland’s skies and landscapes on film. The organization of the Night of the Night gives up Facebook at Youtube at 8 p.m. a night photography masterclass. What could be better than spending an “earned” hour immediately after putting what you’ve learned into practice?

Training in the middle of the night may not sound very appealing, but the true die-hard athlete can use the extra hour to train and then go to bed. This way you have already worked on your body, without taking time out for the rest of your day. You can use this time to prepare a healthy meal or a good, hearty breakfast.

Put on your pajamas and go

Spend more time with the family. Put on the pajamas, prepare a large bowl of popcorn and have a movie or game night with family or close friends (of course at a distance of one and a half meters and with no more than three people outside your own family) . Here too the following applies: you get an extra hour to enjoy, in this case the company. (If we had a choice, we would pick a movie with a Zeeland twist: Far From You.)

Do you speak good English and have you found an American course that you would like to take? Then now is the time to take your chance! In the United States, it’s 6-10 hours earlier than ours, so in some states it’s already noon, while in others the day is just beginning. The perfect time to join a course. And other than a little sleep, it won’t take you long. And of course you can also skip the course, but Skype or Zoom for an hour with family, friends or acquaintances who live in the United States.

Write a book?

Always wanted to write a book? This is your chance. Put the first few sentences on paper and before you know it, you’ve written the first page (s) in two hours, when you only need an hour. Have a productive night of writing!

Of course, there are plenty of other things you can do with that extra hour when you let your imagination run wild. And don’t rule out this first idea, because with an extra hour of sleep you will wake up fresh and fruity on Sunday!