Winter storms hit the United States: a mother and her son (8) die in a tornado, dozens injured | Abroad

At least three people have died in a powerful winter storm in the United States. For example, a boy and his mother were killed in Louisiana when their home was destroyed by a tornado. Dozens of people were also injured by such a whirlwind.

Rescuers searched for hours before finding the mother and son in a rural area near the town of Shreveport. The remains of the boy, Nikolus Little (8), were found in a wooded area 800 meters from the parental home.

The body of her mother, Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, was found about a block from the destroyed home, under a pile of rubble. This was announced by the authorities. Sheriff Steve Prator told local TV station KSLA the father had reported them missing. The father had gone out to do his shopping just before the gale and had returned to a completely destroyed house. “We couldn’t even find the house he described with the address,” the sheriff said. “It was all gone.”

A 56-year-old woman was also found dead outside her home in St. Charles Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health says she died after a tornado destroyed her home. In the small town of Farmerville, about 100 miles away, at least 25 people were injured after a tornado, according to local media Knoe. At a hospital in New Iberia, five people were struck by shards of glass when the wind knocked the windows out of their frames, the AP news agency reported. In New Orleans, four people were injured after a house collapsed in the wind. Their condition is said to be stable.

Text continues below map





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Track of destruction

At least eighteen tornadoes hit the states of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Mississippi. They left a trail of destruction. In addition to tornadoes in southern states, the massive storm also produced blizzard-like conditions in the Midwestern United States. Roads and schools are closed there. Some areas reported a snow cover 1.2 meters high. Around 3,300 flights were delayed and more than 150 were cancelled.

About 500,000 people in four states – Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Minnesota – are warned of blizzards, with high winds and heavy snowfall. It makes traveling more difficult BBC. Millions of people across the country received less severe winter weather warnings. Severe storms or tornadoes are forecast along the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Florida.

Heavy snowfall in Provo, Utah. ©AFP

