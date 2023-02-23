Winter sports traffic jams expected due to snowfall, but then “spring” in the Alps | To travel

Winter sports enthusiasts heading to the Alps this weekend or returning from a week in the snow should expect traffic jams along the way. Lots of snow is expected, which can lead to further delays, warns Weeronline.

The first week of spring break has been mild in the Alps, but the weather is turning. The mercury will drop and 5 to 25 centimeters of fresh snow are expected, explains Roosmarijn Knol of Weeronline. In the night from Friday to Saturday, it will snow heavily from the north in more and more places in the Alpine countries. Those leaving immediately on Friday may encounter sleet or snowflakes on the car window en route to Germany in addition to rain. The peak with southbound traffic, combined with the expected precipitation, is unfavorable to the delay along the way.

Knol calls this “good news” for the lower slopes, where snowmaking has suffered significantly from recent mild weather. Some areas even had to be temporarily closed. “Snow showers will move over the mountain tops on Saturday and Sunday. This locally increases the snow cover by about ten centimeters. »

snow dump

After this “snow dump”, it clears up again at the beginning of the week, with calm winter weather, especially in the winter sports regions a little further north in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Due to the clear weather, the temperature difference between day and night is quite large. On clear nights with little wind, the mercury can drop to values ​​​​between -5 and -15 degrees, depending on the height of the vacation address. During the day, the temperature rises to a few degrees above zero. Because the wind is not too strong and the February sun is starting to get stronger and stronger, you quickly feel a bit like spring on the terrace after a few hours of skiing or snowboarding.

But not every holidaymaker will have this idea, because those who travel to the southern slopes of the Alps will also have to deal with precipitation and clouds after the weekend. In the French Alps and in the Western Italian Alps, the fresh snowpack can indicate 25 to 75 centimeters on the fathom, and up to one meter on the highest slopes. Knol: “In Val Thorens, for example, the weather is downright bad with a strong westerly wind and moderate frost during the day with temperatures below -5 degrees.”

But, reassures the meteorologist, it will also clear up there in the middle of next week.

Watch our weather videos here: