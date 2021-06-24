Windows 11 unveiled today: here’s what to expect

Tips from this episode:

Application : Crossing, software that lets you run Windows applications on a Mac without Windows intervention, even on a new Mac without an Intel chip. Doesn’t work with all apps and games, but certainly a less heavy-duty software solution that doesn’t exist for macOS.

Toys: Lego LuigiMario now has a brother, also in Lego form. The Lego Mario Bros. can be linked via bluetooth, which makes playing together even more fun. There are also many new sets that allow you to build even bigger and more varied levels.

Thu: The Lego Builder’s Journey, a game reminiscent of Monument Valley. With Lego blocks you build a path on which a son can walk to his father. Simple but beautifully designed, previously available for Apple Arcade, now on Switch and PC.

Movie: The trip to Greece. For the fourth and final time, actors and comedians Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan take a trip together to review restaurants. This time the trip goes to Greece. Along with the entertaining dialogue and hilarious parables in beautiful locations, there is also a lot of Greek mythology. The film can be rented online through Ziggo On Demand, Picl, Pathe Thuis and Lumière, among others.

Vacancy: Bright is looking for a ‘videonaut’: something for you?.

Bright is looking for a passionate videographer. Someone who knows how to film and edit at the same time and who does not turn to graphic animation. You can respond until Friday.