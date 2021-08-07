Windows 11 can be released by the end of October. Theoretically, this is the launch time according to Microsoft Most recent windows wants to continue. During the unveiling, Microsoft mentioned an exit during the “vacation” of 2021.

The latest rumor comes from a a message on Microsoft’s website about Windows 11 drivers. Hardware manufacturers have a deadline to install drivers for the new operating system.

Microsoft notes that “Partners seeking to ensure compatibility of systems shipped with Windows 11, version 21H2, may install drivers for components compatible with Windows 10, version 2004 until September 24, 2021.”

Microsoft wants the drivers to ship well before Windows 11 is released, so that there is enough time to test the drivers. As Windows Latest notes, Windows 11 is expected to release around four weeks later. This suggests a release of Windows 11 at the end of October.

It is also significant that several other sources indicate an October release. of document disclosed by Intel For example, it turns out that Windows 11 is called “the October 2021 Update”. U.S. supermarket chain Walmart also previously referred to an October launch on its website.