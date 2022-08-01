Windows 10 22H2 first preview released, no new features

Microsoft has the first Windows 10 22H2 preview version released in the Insider Build Preview channel. The build is mainly intended to validate the “maintenance technology”, and therefore does not seem to bring new features.

What these new features might be is still completely unknown. Microsoft hasn’t released anything on this yet and will only do so “later this year”. Most of the changes in the 22H2 update for Windows 11 have already been announced.

All we know so far is that there is nothing changes with the windows hardware compatibility program, which means that all drivers for current versions of Windows 10 will continue to work. Unsurprisingly of course, the WHCP guidelines have remained unchanged since Windows 10 version 2004 (as of 2020).

It is also not known when 22H2 for Windows 10 will be released. 21H2 was released in November last year, 20H2 in October 2020 and 19H2 in November 2019. So it seems likely that 22H2 will be released in October or November.



Windows 10 releases to date, per Wikipedia

