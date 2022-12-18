We know Anker from powerbanks and fast chargers, but this brand also releases audio items under the Soundcore name, including the Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 headphones. And you can win these headphones.

Win the Anker Space Q45 Soundcore

The Q45 has a new noise reduction system that recognizes the most disturbing sounds and can remove them for you. This gives you up to 98% less noise when traveling, for example. In addition, the headset automatically selects the appropriate level for the environment you are currently in. You can also set it manually via the app and select one of 5 different levels there.

With noise reduction enabled, these Soundcore headphones have a battery life of 50 hours. If you turn noise reduction off, it will last for 65 hours. If you still need to recharge, in 5 minutes you’ve recharged for 4 hours of fun. You get that pleasure especially with the deep bass and clear highs that the 40mm drivers produce for you.

This is how you can win the Soundcore by Anker Space Q45!

Do you want to win this Soundcore by Anker Space Q45? Participating is easy. Click on the banner at the bottom of the article, answer the questions and leave your email address. Our AD Random notary will draw the winner and you will be notified by email when you have won.