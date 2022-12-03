win a Mous gift voucher worth 100 euros!

Protect your Android phone with a sturdy case from Mous. Today you can win a gift voucher of 100 euros in the Android Planet advent calendar.

Android Planet Advent Calendar

It’s a new day and of course we have a great prize for you today. This is a good gift from Mous, a company that has been making cases for smartphones, tablets and laptops for many years. You can read how to participate in this article.

December 2: win a Mous gift card

If you’ve just bought a new phone, you naturally want to do everything to keep it nice and scratch-free for as long as possible. A case is then essential and with it Mouse they have a lot.

For example, you can choose from several cases for all recent Samsung Galaxy S devices, but cool cases are also available for Pixel phones. Very handy now that Google Pixel smartphones are officially sold in the Netherlands!

You can also use the gift voucher for completely different products. For example, Mous sells backpacks, wireless chargers, screen protectors, and laptop bags. If you win the gift card, you are spoiled for choice. Read below how you can earn the voucher.

For this gift, we want Mouse thank you for sponsoring the gift card! Its value is 100 euros.

How can I win the prize?

From December 1 appears every working day news on Android Planet and at the same time opens a box in our agenda! This way you know what you stand a chance of winning that day and how you can enter. You will find one in the article link to a google form, where we ask you a few questions such as your name and email address. As soon as you register, you participate!

All information at a glance

Want to know more about this Android Planet winning month? Then watch our special Android Planet Advent Calendar 2022 Action Page. Here you will find the calendar, the complete list of winners and winners and of course all frequently asked questions and their consecutive answers.