Willemijn works as a vacation doctor in Zeeland: “It starts with the desire to come and work here”

Willemijn Maarleveld will work as a vacation doctor at the Het Walchers Zorg interchange in Middelburg over the next few weeks. “I graduated as a general practitioner in April and I’m looking to see if I want to continue observing for the foreseeable future, or if I can already take over a practice,” she says.

Maarleveld hopes to find that answer in Zeeland this summer. “It’s also a great opportunity to get to know the region. The first impression is good. What immediately struck me was the cordiality of the people. This goes for my colleagues of course, but the patients are also very calm and friendly.

The new Middelburg health center where Maarleveld works opened in April and can accommodate several general practitioners. We are talking less and less about individual practices among general practitioners. “I really enjoy working closely with colleagues. Because you are together in a building, the lines are much shorter.”

Something has to be done about the Zeeland to Randstad rail link. “ Holiday doctor Willemijn Maarleveld

Vacation doctors are deployed to deal with pressure on healthcare during the Zeeland summer. But young general practitioners also need to know the province better. Willemijn does not yet know if he will stay with a summer. In particular, travel time is something she needs to think about. “Something has to be done about the rail link from Zeeland to Randstad.”

During her working visit, MP Van den Hil drew up an inventory of the problems encountered by the care of Zeeland. High on the list is the shortage of general practitioners. “The provision of good housing plays a role, but the partner must also have the prospect of a good job.”

The politician from Goes applauds initiatives like the vacation doctor. “The GP in Zeeland can see how he or she likes it here. At the end of the day, it’s about the big picture, but it starts with the willingness to come and work here.”