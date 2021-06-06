There seems to be a crazy rumor The vampire diary Browse NetflixIt’s time to do that song again and dance again!

The vampire diary The series premiered on The CW in 2009. The television series aired on the network for eight seasons before its final season premiered in 2017.

All eight seasons of the series are now streaming on Netflix. The series remains one of the most watched and popular shows on Netflix, and we have to imagine that it will remain so for quite some time.

The series stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, who also starred in the Netflix vampire show, V wars, Paul Wesley and more.

Is The Vampire Diaries Netflix Leaving The United States?

Recently, The vampire diary He will likely leave Netflix, but in the immortal words of Aragorn, the son of Aratorn, not today.

So the answer is a bit complicated. Yes, The vampire diary Quit Netflix, and no, it won’t be anytime soon.

a

Tracing the origins of the latest rumors, we found they are on the rise, according to a report from Who comeAnd the The vampire diary Netflix is ​​leaving the Netherlands, hence the rumor. Since license agreements vary by country and region, there is a lot of confusion when fans visit social media and share popular shows and movies while leaving Netflix where they live. We have seen this happen in many shows including friends, office, And more.

When will the Vampire Diaries leave Netflix US?

The vampire diary Distributed by Warner Bros. and CBS Television, it will likely switch to HBO Max when the license agreement expires. We don’t know how long the current deal will keep CW shows on Netflix, but we’ll definitely have a better idea when we start seeing CW shows leaving Netflix in the next few years.

We will let you know when The vampire diary Quit Netflix. Again, this will happen eventually, but not yet.

Stay tuned for more news on The vampire diary On Netflix.