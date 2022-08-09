Will the universe expand and contract forever? A new model shows a problem with this theory

Tue. Aug 9th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

The Smartest Human viewers furious at wasting time with Jip: 'Should be banned' The Smartest Human viewers furious at wasting time with Jip: ‘Should be banned’ 2 min read

The Smartest Human viewers furious at wasting time with Jip: ‘Should be banned’

Maggie Benson 9 hours ago 75
How NASA continues to "talk" with Voyager probes billions of miles away | Technology How NASA continues to “talk” with Voyager probes billions of miles away | Technology 2 min read

How NASA continues to “talk” with Voyager probes billions of miles away | Technology

Maggie Benson 1 day ago 111
Rufus can now automatically create a local Windows 11 account for you Rufus can now automatically create a local Windows 11 account for you 1 min read

Rufus can now automatically create a local Windows 11 account for you

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 106
The star turns out to be a slice of chorizo, a scientist apologizes for a joke The star turns out to be a slice of chorizo, a scientist apologizes for a joke 1 min read

The star turns out to be a slice of chorizo, a scientist apologizes for a joke

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 104
Scientist admits space telescope photo was slice of chorizo ​​| NOW Scientist admits space telescope photo was slice of chorizo ​​| NOW 2 min read

Scientist admits space telescope photo was slice of chorizo ​​| NOW

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 114
The Great Barrier Reef seems to be recovering: not as much coral in the reef in 36 years | NOW The Great Barrier Reef seems to be recovering: not as much coral in the reef in 36 years | NOW 1 min read

The Great Barrier Reef seems to be recovering: not as much coral in the reef in 36 years | NOW

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 97

You may have missed

Does it matter if the sperm comes from the freezer with artificial insemination? Our planet | Are we underperforming with more air pollution? 1 min read

Our planet | Are we underperforming with more air pollution?

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 35
Van Kalmthout will also drive for the IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing in the coming years | NOW Van Kalmthout will also drive for the IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing in the coming years | NOW 1 min read

Van Kalmthout will also drive for the IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing in the coming years | NOW

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 31
Will the universe expand and contract forever? A new model shows a problem with this theory Will the universe expand and contract forever? A new model shows a problem with this theory 4 min read

Will the universe expand and contract forever? A new model shows a problem with this theory

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 34
Oil storage fire spreads further, Cuba's energy supply at risk Oil storage fire spreads further, Cuba’s energy supply at risk 2 min read

Oil storage fire spreads further, Cuba’s energy supply at risk

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 36