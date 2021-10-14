Will the Chromecast with Google TV also arrive in the Netherlands?

Google TV is the modified version of Android TV and can be found among other things on the new Chromecast. Will this Chromecast with Google TV also arrive in the Netherlands? We got it.

What is a Chromecast?

The Chromecast is a media player with Android TV that streams live TV, videos, and apps to your TV screen without a remote control. With this little HDMI dongle, you can make any TV “mute” smart. Many popular Android apps and games include support for Chromecast. For example, you can use NOS, Files by Google, Google Photos or PocketCast on your TV. Since 2020 there is also a Chromecast with Google TV and this media player uses a modified version of Android TV: Google TV. Moreover, this Chromecast comes with a remote control and you can stream in 4K quality.

Chromecast Ultra

What is Google TV?

Google TV has a new look and includes the “For You” section which displays personalized content. Google gives its Google Assistant a place on the remote, which makes the smart assistant even more important. You can search for your favorite series without opening specific apps for it. For example, you can search for “Movies with Rami Malek” for a preview of the movies he’s starring in. Click on one of the movie’s streaming services to watch the movie. Unfortunately, this function does not yet work correctly in combination with Dutch apps.

What can you do with the Google TV app?

There is also a Google TV app, which is the successor to Google Play Movies. This app is already available in the US and allows you to control Android TV or Google TV with your phone as a remote. You then use a touchpad in the app to, for example, adjust the volume or activate the Google Assistant. You can also turn on the TV with the app, without having to touch the remote control.

One of the advantages is that with your phone you can also type faster with the keyboard compared to the TV remote control. In addition, there will be a thumbnail in the quick settings with which you can open the virtual remote even faster.

Google Play Movies With Google Play Movies, or Google Play Movies in English, you can buy and watch movies on your Android device, but also on the desktop or with your Chromecast. .. More informations

When will Google TV arrive in the Netherlands?

Unfortunately, it lacks some functions and possibilities that you see in other countries. Indeed, Google has not yet officially announced this dongle sunk in the Netherlands and Belgium, while it is already available in various Dutch online stores. In the Netherlands there is already tv met google tv sold and the Google TV Dutch help page is also available.

Additionally, it looks like Google is making efforts to roll out the Google TV app around the world. In the coming weeks, Belgians will be able to find the Google TV application on their phone and in the Play Store. Chances are, Google will officially announce Google TV and probably the new Chromecast as well. There are also signs in the Netherlands indicating the arrival of Google TV. Supplier KPN may have already revealed that the Dutch launch is in any case planned. This rumor is reinforced by Ziggo, which offers since Monday the Chromecast with Google TV to customers to use with a second or third TV.

All the ingredients are therefore present, but we have to wait for Google Netherlands. We asked the company for a response and they responded as follows: “We have nothing to announce at this time regarding Chromecast with Google TV in the Netherlands.” Now we often get this kind of response from the company, to be able to accommodate a Dutch launch a few weeks later. We’ll keep an eye out for the official launch of Google TV (and the new Chromecast) in the Netherlands for you. As soon as we know more, you will of course read it here on Androidworld.