Will Smith is back in the Emancipation trailer

Will Smith is back in the AppleTV+ movie Emancipation. He plays a slave who escapes through the swamps of Louisiana. Watch the trailer below.

Emancipation

Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to brave cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana in its quest for freedom. The film is based on the 1863 photographs of “Whipped Peter”, taken during a Union Army medical examination, which first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. An image, known as “The Scourged Back”, showing Peter’s bare back disfigured by a whipping by his slaves, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

The main roles are played by Will Smith, Ben FosterCharmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten, Imani Pullum.

The film is directed by Antoine Fouqua based on a screenplay by William N. Collage.

The True Story hits theaters on December 2 in the United States, and hits AppleTV+ on December 9.

