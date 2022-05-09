Will.i.AMG: bad looks for a good cause

The Florida F1 Grand Prix took place last weekend. On the sidelines, AMG featured a creation by musical artist and entrepreneur Will.i.am, frontman of the Black Eyed Peas, and West Coast Customs, who you may remember from their creations in ‘Pimp my ride’ on MTV or ‘Inside West Coast Customs on Netflix. And just like the cars on these shows, this Will.i.AMG isn’t the most subtle.

AMG GT x G-Class

Will.i.am likes extreme settings, which is also proven by his “pimped” Tesla. This Will.i.AMG, the result of a project called “The Flip”, is based on a four-door AMG GT. It is mainly used because of the long wheelbase, because in the end only two doors remain. They open in front. But the most striking feature of the car is its long nose that ends at the front of a G-Class. Also note the rims in the vintage AMG look.

The car should attract the attention of the ‘i.am/Angel Foundation’. The association wants to give young people from disadvantaged neighborhoods in the United States access to training in STEAM subjects, short for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, so that they can find future-oriented jobs. . The car comes with a ‘Bear witness‘ clothing collection with a portion of the proceeds donated to the project.

Are you a fan? So know that there will be a six-part series on building the car. The video project titled “DRIVE” will premiere on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival later this year.

