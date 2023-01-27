The Netherlands and the United States are approaching an agreement on ASML exports to China. Sources say Financial Daily. Today, the parties will meet again to further restrict chip technology exports. According to HCSS director of political affairs Han den Broek, tensions are high now.

The chips (and chip machines) that ASML exports to China may contain highly sensitive technical information. For this reason, the United States recalled the Netherlands earlier this month, when Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Foreign Minister Voepke Hoekstra met with U.S. President Joe Biden to stop exports of chips to the Far East.

Talks on chip exports continue today in Washington. According to Ten Broeck, the US is leading the way in sending as much small chip technology as possible to China, “related to the fear that the Western world will lose its technological advantages as a democracy to authoritarian countries. Leading”.

‘Anxiety is high’

“Chips have become as important as oil and gas in the last century and a half,” continues ten Broeck. It also emphasizes how important this theme is to the United States and the Netherlands.

Talks about restricting chip exports have been going on for some time, and tensions are high now, says ten Broek. “Although the Netherlands deems it necessary, this is the main topic of conversation during Prime Minister Rudin’s visit to Washington, in addition to providing arms to Ukraine.”

Effects on the Dutch economy

In conversation with RTL news ASML CEO Peter Vennink said banning chip exports to China would also have consequences for the Dutch economy. The call for chips is getting bigger, the entrepreneur notes. For example cars or energy conversion. “Capacity needs to grow.”

If the chip relationship between China and ASML breaks down, other companies may have to step in to make Chinese chips. Priority in Europe. However, bringing manufacturing to Europe won’t happen overnight. This creates a “five-year gap,” says Vennink. Because that’s how long it takes factories to run.

read more:

By: Vic Den Volt