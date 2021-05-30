Wijnaldum has no news from FC Barcelona yet

Wijnaldum’s agent was spotted in Barcelona last week. “So I can hardly deny that there are contacts”, laughs Wijnaldum. “I will be without a transfer at the end of next month and it could be interesting for the clubs.”

Wijnaldum is not letting his future plans depend on Ronald Koeman still being a Barcelona coach next season. The management of the top Spanish club will let you know within two weeks which coach will represent the squad for the new footballing year. Koeman’s management regrets this state of affairs. President Joan Laporta’s comment that Koeman was rushed to a hospital also went wrong with Koeman and his supervisors. “I am in very good health,” responded the former national coach of Orange.

Explanation

“I don’t know the details,” says Wijnaldum. “But in general I can only say I’m sorry that these issues are not resolved internally. Unfortunately, in football you see this happening more often. Not just in Barcelona.”

a

Wijnaldum, 30, understands that many people don’t understand why he is leaving Liverpool after five years. “I’ll explain this later, but it’s not that it just came from me. It’s not for nothing that I decided not to sign a new contract,” he said. “I explained it to my Liverpool team-mates. They understand me perfectly.”

Goodbye

Wijnaldum bade farewell to the club with which he won the Champions League and became national champion last week. “A Liverpool legend, now and for the future,” coach Jürgen Klopp said of his Dutch midfielder. “He is a wonderful, happy and selfless person. I cannot describe what he has done for our team. Wijnaldum is a special person. We see him as family.”

“I got very emotional with these words,” Wijnaldum said. “Not all Liverpool players say goodbye in this way.”