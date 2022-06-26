Wiggert saves rainforest by buying it: ‘Too crazy for words’

105 football pitches of untouched nature sounds like a lot, but does it make sense? Wiggert doesn’t have to think about it for a second. “I can’t save the world, but I can save a piece of Brazil. I hope it can start a chain reaction.”

Wiggert thinks it’s “words crazy” that he has to buy the rainforest back to the people. Yet he decided to play on the system instead of fighting it. “I’m an entrepreneur and I saw that it was the fastest way to help the tribes in Brazil.”

“I just need something”

Wiggert repurchases the land for the original owners. “That’s how I expand their backyard.” If it doesn’t, there are two possible outcomes: someone else with unknown intentions buys it, or it doesn’t sell, and the invaders destroy the rich wildlife through illegal logging and poaching.

Wiggert sees no better option than returning the land to the native tribes. “They know better than anyone how to take care of the forest, what animal species live there and how nature should be restored.” The problem is of course far from solved after his action. “But I just need something.”