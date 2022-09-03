Marlies van Dongen (46) lost her husband and father of two children. Two years ago, she boldly approached her childhood sweetheart Roel Westra (46). The love they already felt at the age of 13 was still there. Now they are a family with their children.

“I was 38 when my husband Jeroen died after five months of illness. I ended up with two toddlers. ‘I wish you a good one for you and the children. But not too soon, he had said. At first, I wasn’t open to it at all. First I had to relearn how to trust life.

I traveled with my children through New Zealand and I had so many beautiful chance encounters that gave me confidence. I learned to trust my intuition more. When the children started primary school, I sought help, including through therapy.

“My job was to create visualizations for brands. I also started doing this for my own life; If I could write my story, what would it look like and how would I want to feel? It brought a lot of positive changes in my life.

Two years ago Roel suddenly crossed my mind – my boyfriend when I was thirteen. How would it be? I knew he followed me on social networks, where I sometimes shared my life. So he was aware. I had no idea what his life was like but I decided, thirty years later, to send him a message.

When I opened my email two days later, it contained a long letter. He later told me, “I hadn’t opened your message yet and I was already feeling so much love.” After we had been texting for a month, I wanted to meet him to find out if it was more than nostalgia, so I drove to his house in Rozendaal. We talked and that click was still there.

“Just when I was ready, he came up to me and kissed me. And then I knew. I felt the energy and the fire, everything clicked into place. We then went for a walk and passed a castle and an orangery a stone’s throw from his house, I got goosebumps because a castle with tall trees and an orangery was on my vision board. It was like being in a dream come true.

I now live with my children with him. Roel is a real father figure to my children. It was hard to open up to love again, but I was ready. I felt connected to myself and that gave me strength.

Text: Marinde van der Breggen

Image and production: Linda Roelofs

Makeup and styling: Joselien Hoogendam