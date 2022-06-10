Why You Should Absolutely Watch Peaky Blinders

“In the Bleak Midwinter” is now the very last season of Peaky Blinders. A lot of people are very much in love with the ending to the iconic series, but if you haven’t watched it at all, does it make sense to start over? Certainly. That’s – completely spoiler-free – why.

The delay is fantastic We know of course many mafia series that take place around the 1920s, such as the fantastic Boardwalk Empire, but we don’t often see the same kind of series that take place outside of Italy or the United States. Meet Peaky Blinders, who play in Birmingham and start in 1919. He has a nice raw and somewhat melancholic look and every set is gorgeous again. The men with their trendy haircuts, their suits and their accents: it’s great to watch. That’s okay, because each episode costs around 1.5 million euros to make.

It is based on real events Peaky Blinders isn’t just a highly entertaining series about a gang going up against rival gangs, random people, and sometimes themselves. He is based on a real gang called Peaky Blinders who operated in Birmingham. Good to know: the name would refer to putting a razor in your hat, something you actually see in the series.

It makes you think Peaky Blinders is often referred to as a smart series and it seems crazy at first since it’s mostly about men killing each other for things like honor and money. However, the psychology and politics behind the decisions and moments in this series are so catchy, so clever, and so well put together, that you can’t help but conclude that this epic about Mr. Shelby and his associates was written and created by very intelligent minds. .

The actors are amazing Cillian Murphy (known as 28 Days Later) plays the lead role of Tommy Shelby, the man who leads the gang. This is his best work to date: he does it beautifully. In addition, he is surrounded by a star cast, composed, among others, of Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy and Noah Taylor. Each character has something to like, or something to hate, but it is especially Cillian Murphy who has practically immortalized himself in this role. Even if you Netflix this series on your relatively small phone screen, you can’t get past its acting and charisma.

The soundtrack hangs There’s a reason people like Steven Spielberg and Brad Pitt are also Peaky Blinders fans. Everything in this series is well coordinated. The artistic direction, the casting, but also the soundtrack, for example. The intro track, Red Right Hand, was created by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, but there are other fantastic bands, like Johnny Cash and Radiohead. It looks too modern, but fits perfectly.

It’s a gesture of frenzy This series originally appeared on the BBC but was luckily acquired by Netflix. The best part is that you don’t have to work hard to see Peaky Blinders. Just fire up Netflix and you can watch it cover to cover starting today. The final season is now available in its entirety on Netflix, so from the first Oy! until the end: everything is ready for you to enjoy for the first time. And heart-whitened midwinter fans can only envy.