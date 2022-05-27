Why Waldorff, Germany’s Cats Should Stay Indoors This Summer | Home & Garden

Cats should stay indoors because the crested lark is not doing well in Waldorff, a small town in Baden-Württemberg.

Crested larks build their nests on the ground, so they hatch their eggs in an area easily accessible to predators such as house cats. To prevent cats from stealing the bird’s eggs, cat owners are urged to keep their furry friends indoors this summer.

If pet owners do not respond to this call, they risk a fine of up to 500 euros. If a cat kills a crested lark, the owner can expect a fine of up to 50,000 (!) euros. If a cat owner can demonstrate that their cat is truly harmless, the cat may be exempted from the confinement measure.

Anyone who absolutely wants to let their cat out can take it out with a cat harness whose lanyard must not exceed two meters.

Incidentally, the confinement only applies to the south of the city, where the crested lark makes its nest.

Locking the cat isn’t the only solution they found in Waldorff to protect the crested lark. Construction work will also be halted until at least August and traps will be placed for magpies and foxes.