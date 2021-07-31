Why Push Notification is a Must for E-commerce

If a business owns an eCommerce store, it should be adopting a variety of tools, methods, and channels to boost traffic and conversions. With the expansion of the internet’s reach, the e-commerce industry is exploding. Customers are also conducting the majority of their purchasing online due to the convenience and choice. Because of the low entrance barrier, a whole slew of new online businesses spring up every day.

With so much competitiveness, it’s critical for e-commerce companies to stay on top of their game. Customer interaction is one of the most crucial parts of e-commerce. According to a Gallup survey on customer engagement, an engaged client generates a 23 percent higher revenue than the ordinary customer.

This demonstrates how important client interaction is for every company. One must engage customers efficiently and successfully as a business owner. One such great method to get customer engagement is by using Android Push Notifications. Not only does Push Notification assist in re-engaging clients, but it also enhances overall conversion rates and traffic.

The use of push notifications in an ecommerce business

1: Subscription : To drive visitors to their website, an e-commerce website uses paid advertisements. It will be a total loss if the visitor does not convert or at the very least subscribe to the website. In such instances, websites are unable to communicate with their viewers.

The subscription process for Push Notification is extremely straightforward. Visitors will be subscribed in a single click. Subscribers do not need them to provide any personal information.

When compared to email subscriptions, which range from 1% to 5%, push notifications have a subscription rate of up to 15%. To enhance their subscription rate, businesses may easily tweak their subscription opt-in techniques.

2: Recurring Traffic and Engagement : The majority of visitors who land on the website do not convert in a single visit. Businesses must educate customers about their brand and earn their trust. Businesses can simply re-engage users and bring them back to their websites with Push Notification.

Major elements that can help business get more interaction and return visitors

Drip Push Notification — With drip, businesses can deliver a series of predetermined push notifications to users automatically. They can make drips based on a variety of factors. Businesses can make drips based on a variety of factors like Brand promotions, Re-engagement campaigns and Interest area.

Subscriber timezone – Customers can come from anyplace if you’re a worldwide corporation. To increase customer engagement, reach out to them when they are most engaged. Businesses can design various campaigns for different countries using push notifications. Create a single notification, and it will be sent automatically according to the timezone of the subscriber. As a result, their campaign’s engagement will rise.

Trigger Campaigns – A visitor comes to their website to look at various products and videos, as well as share products with their friends. These kinds of behaviours demonstrate a high level of curiosity. Businesses can send push alerts to users based on their actions to engage them right away.

Customer segmentation – Each customer is unique. Businesses may segment their subscribers with Push Notifications based on a variety of criteria, including geolocation, device, action, purchase, and interest. When compared to notifications sent to all subscribers, notifications sent to targeted subscribers result in a 2X increase in click rates.

Using Web Push Notifications, one of the most popular online platforms was able to attract 39% of return visits. Repeat traffic is much less expensive and more engaged than new visitors.

Conversion and Recovery of Lost Revenue: Businesses may have a large number of subscribers, but not all of them are paying customers. To convert them into customers, companies must keep their subscribers informed about their company and its services on a regular basis.

Businesses can reach their goal by using Push Notification. When someone subscribes to Drip, business may send him an automatic push notification.

In addition to producing new revenue, recovering lost sales increases revenue. One of the most common causes of revenue loss is cart abandonment. business may easily integrate cart abandonment push notifications utilising push notifications. Using cart abandonment push notifications, one of the e-commerce websites was able to recover 10 transactions every day.

Cart Abandonment Push Notification Benefits:

1: When a user abandons their cart, an automatic notification is delivered to them. The message includes a product image and name, as well as a link to the user’s cart page.

2: Businesses can send a series of push notifications at regular intervals until the user accepts the notification. Each notification can be customised independently. To encourage the user to complete the transaction, coupons or discounts can be used.

Conclusion

It’s difficult to stay competitive with so many new e-commerce stores opening up. Getting a new customer is much more difficult than keeping an existing one. Furthermore, compared to other re-engagement strategies, employing push notifications is far simpler and easier.

