Many domestic and livestock animals can also be fed insects. Dutch Emeritus Professor of Entomology Arnold van Huis (Wageningen University) sees major benefits for animal husbandry. And for you.

In the review Science advocate feeding pigs, chickens, farmed fish and even pets with insects. What are the benefits?

Arnold van Huis: Until now, many pets and commercial animals were primarily fed fish and soy meal. Insects can be a good complement. Worldwide, more than 1.1 billion tonnes of feed are fed to animals each year, including 44% chicken, 28% pork, around 20% livestock, 4% fish and seafood and 3 % of pets. But growing soy often also means deforestation, loss of biodiversity and heavy use of pesticides. That’s why we need to think about more efficient ways of raising cattle. Insect food would allow much more sustainable and nature-friendly farming.

The larvae of the black soldier fly, which is already widely cultivated for animal feed, can eat organic waste such as fruit or vegetable scraps and even manure. In this way, the manure becomes high quality animal feed.

Why?

Of the House: The production of insects emits few greenhouse gases and ammonia, and requires little water and soil. But the main advantage is that the larvae of, for example, the black soldier fly, which is already widely cultivated for animal feed, can eat organic waste such as fruit or vegetable scraps and even manure. In this way, the manure ultimately becomes high-quality animal feed.

Is it healthy?

Of the House: Without a doubt. Insects are a valuable source of high quality protein and other important nutrients. They provide many active substances that have a positive effect on animal health and can even replace antibiotics. Chitin, for example, a component of insect exoskeletons, is a biopolymer. When fish, chickens or pigs eat it, it strengthens their immune system.

Does insect food also have disadvantages?

Of the House: The protein profile and nutrients of insects must be suitable for farm animals in order to replace fish and soybean meal. Other than that I don’t see any problem. But the feed is not suitable for livestock.

Which insects are particularly suitable for animal feed?

Of the House: Yellow mealworms and fly larvae, such as the black soldier fly or housefly. Currently, the production is not yet high enough to meet the demand. It is a big challenge to produce a lot of insect meal with high quality and consistency. And insect food prices are not yet competitive. The expansion of production depends on the possibility of using cheap organic waste to feed the insects. Until now, this was not legally allowed in the European Union for hygienic reasons. But at least the EU already allowed the use of insects as feed for farmed fish in 2017. Since 2021, animal protein from insects can also be fed to poultry and pigs.

Why not just eat insects ourselves, instead of feeding them pigs and chickens first?

Of the House: I think that’s a great idea. Mealworms or crickets are perfectly suitable for human consumption. During conferences, I sometimes offer my audience insects to taste. 80 percent accumulate. And you know what? Most like them.

(c) Der Spiegel/Philip Bethge