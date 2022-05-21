Why Netflix is ​​angry at the behavior of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a very unexpected step for the royals when they announced that they had each signed a huge deal with Netflix. Limit† The agreement will deliver a large number of projects under the multi-year contract. One of those projects was Megan’s animated series “Pearl,” which has since been canceled. Limit†

With the deal, fans were expected to get a better look into Harry and Meghan’s life. Well, it looks like Netflix expected the same and was very disappointed. A source has revealed that Netflix is ​​upset with Harry’s decision to speak to rival TV channel NBC about his grandmother as exclusive commentary is reserved for Netflix. daily mail†

Netflix is ​​unlikely to be too happy, given the height of yet another bump in the road. The Daily Mail also revealed that Buckingham Palace staff plan to stop Netflix film crews from capturing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to celebrate the Queen’s upcoming platinum birthday. Sources revealed to Sun United Kingdom There are growing public fears that Harry and Meghan are stealing the show. This concern only gets worse when they show up with a full film crew.