Several reasons led Saudi Arabia to exclude Morocco from the meeting on the reintegration of Syria into the Arab League, held in Jeddah last Friday.

The exclusion of Morocco from the Jeddah meeting is explained by the fact that Rabat is favorable to Washington’s policy in the current situation, while the Gulf States want to pursue policies that run counter to American decisions concerning the Middle East, analysis Middle East Monitor. The exclusion could also be justified by the participation of Algeria in this meeting. Rabat and Algiers have not maintained diplomatic relations for nearly two years.

Read also: Syria refuses to participate in the Arab summit in Algeria

The author of the article notes that Morocco does not support the ongoing rapprochement process between the Gulf countries and Iran. The kingdom severed ties with Tehran in 2018 after accusing Iran of supporting the Polisario front in the Sahara. In addition, “like Qatar, Morocco rejects Syria’s return to the Arab League. Rabat also failed to express its condolences to Damascus after the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria in early February, and n ‘has not sent humanitarian aid to the country’.