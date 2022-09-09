Initially, it is written that Meghan would accompany Prince Harry to Scotland, but later this turns out not to be the case. An insider says Meghan doesn’t feel comfortable with it. “Meghan didn’t think it was appropriate to go to Balmoral given her history with the royal family. Also, only immediate family were allowed to attend, so she wasn’t welcome either.”

Although Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Royal Family hasn’t been good for years, the relationship with Queen Elizabeth is said to have remained close throughout. “We have a special bond,” Prince Harry said earlier this year. “We talk about things she can’t talk about with other people.” Harry and Meghan also chose to name their daughter Lilibet after Elizabeth: Lilibet was a nickname for the queen.

Meghan and Harry finally renounced the British royal family in 2020 and left for California. Queen Elizabeth said in a statement that she supported her grandson’s decision. “After several months of more recent conversations and discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive solution for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced following them closely through the media over the past two years and supporting their desire for a more independent life.”

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”