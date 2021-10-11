Part of the reason that vaccination is taking place so quickly is that there is a large stock of vaccine. “There are just enough of them here. It is no longer necessary to prioritize certain groups, ” says Waagmeester. “There are enough doses for everyone.”

Offers

The United States has already made deals with early-stage vaccine products, according to the correspondent. These agreements were ratified early, they were well paid. There is also always a contribution, for example, to research.

Legislation also plays a role. “America already withdrew emergency laws last year to put vaccine makers at the forefront of raw material shipments. So it’s been handled very strictly here from the start. And now they have the cupboards full.

“National emergency”

“They’ve approached it here as a sort of national emergency, with private and public parties working hard to get those doses into US weapons as quickly as possible,” the correspondent said.

He says vaccination centers have been set up in many places, for example in parking lots and sports stadiums. “You can just line up there without an appointment. It feels like some kind of national action everywhere you go. Then it goes very quickly. “