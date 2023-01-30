Then the book It ends with us became the bestseller of 2022, it was of course only a matter of time before a film adaptation of the book was made. Well, it’s coming! But not everyone seems to agree with the casting of the film…

Why Everyone Talks About “It Ends With Us”

That probably wasn’t the reaction director Christy Hall and author Colleen Hoover had in mind when they saw the cast of It ends with us made known. Actress Blake Lively and actor Justin Baldoni will play Lily and Ryle, the book’s main characters. But not everyone seems to be happy about it…

Who is the book for? It ends with us If you haven’t read it yet, let’s briefly summarize the story. Lily, a 23-year-old woman who just graduated and moved out, is ready for life after college. She falls madly in love with handsome neurosurgeon Ryle. He is assertive, stubborn and a little arrogant, as the back cover of the book says, but also sensitive, bright and fond of Lily. But Ryle also has a strange view of relationships and begins to get angry with Lily. When Lily also bumps into her childhood sweetheart, Atlas, Ryle and Lily’s relationship changes dramatically.

Blake Lively as Lily? Not everyone understands this

‘No no. Blake Lively had to be saved for the movie Verity (another book by Colleen Hoover, ed), “I think they chose Blake Lively for his reputation and not to keep Lily’s character in mind” and “Couldn’t they choose someone Lily’s age for the film ?” are just some of the critical reactions to the casting of Blake Lively as Lily. These comments come primarily from Colleen Hoover fans, but there is also another group that is disturbed by Hoover’s books and wants to protect Blake.

Do we want a film adaptation? It ends with us?



While Colleen Hoover is America’s best-selling novelist, not everyone is charmed by her writing style. The announcement of the film-book with Blake Lively therefore also results in fans of Blake Lively who cannot understand that she is going to work with this project:

“Me going back in time to stop Blake from auditioning for Live It ends with usreads the post, along with a TikTok video of a young man running for the stars:

This is one of the reactions of people who are not going to see the film based on Colleen Hoover’s book. Hoover is criticized, among other things, because her female characters often seem passive and dependent on a man, her in her books toxic idealizes male behavior and tolerates abuse. On Twitter, someone summed it up like this: “I wonder when Colleen Hoover will pay for her ‘crimes against humanity’:

