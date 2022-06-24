Why don’t some turtles complain about age zero?

When we humans are old, we have to deal with all kinds of aging-related issues. Some old turtles barely show signs of aging. How is it possible?

140 scientists teamed up to find out. They studied 77 species of reptiles and amphibians and found that crocodiles, salamanders and turtles in particular age exceptionally slowly.

One thing seems to contribute to this: wearing a shield. Some animals with protective armor had virtually no biological aging problems. A slow pace of life also seems to have something to do with it, although the researchers found no evidence to support the theory that a fast or slow metabolism – something that differs significantly between cold-blooded and cold-blooded animals. warm-blooded – plays an important role.

Of course, we can’t all start living like a turtle, but a better understanding of the processes that make their healthy long lives possible – even outside of knightly garb – could ultimately help us fight the aging within us. and help us understand and protect species.

