Whoever builds will also have to collect rainwater

ETTEN-LEUR – New construction projects in Etten-Leur will have to consider storing rainwater from next spring. If it belongs to the college, there must be space per square meter built to store 60 liters of rainwater. The stormwater ordinance then applies to new construction, expansion and renovation of paved surfaces.





The municipality has already invested heavily in rainwater storage following the floods between 2010 and 2012. The sewage system has been addressed in different neighborhoods and water storage has been considered. “There are relatively many constructions in Etten-Leur, which is why the water often cannot drain off well because the showers are becoming more and more intense,” explains Alderman Jean-Pierre Schouw. According to him, there is also a role for individuals. According to Schouw, the costs will not necessarily increase. “It’s an investment for the people, the manager pays. Because the question remains: how to solve this.

You need a lot of space for a water storage of 60 liters per built square meter, the surface of your house, your shed and the path or the terrace of the garden. “You see people building wadis on their own property, but you can also think about storage in your crawl space or in a special water pocket.” Those who install a green roof must reserve less space for rainwater. “The standard can then be lowered to thirty liters per square meter.”

You could use the collected water to flush your toilet, for example. But it often happens that a storm water regulation also stipulates that the water must be evacuated within a few days, which makes it even more difficult. The plans must be approved by the city council in December, after which there is a transition period. It is anticipated that construction plans after April 2023 will need to comply with stormwater regulations.