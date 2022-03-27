Who qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The Sports Mole brings together all the teams that have qualified so far for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup 2022 in Qatar Now in less than eight months, the current international break will determine most of the remaining qualifiers around the world.

Nineteen teams have already booked their places on the plane to Qatar, although Italy, four-time winners and current European champions, are absent, failing to qualify for the second consecutive time.

There are still 13 places up for grabs in the coming months, while the group stage draw will take place on April 1, as teams that qualify from this stage will learn what to expect this winter.

here, sports mole It takes a look at the teams that have already qualified for the biggest football tournament in the world.

UEFA qualified

qualified: GermanyAnd the DenmarkAnd the FranceAnd the BelgiumAnd the CroatiaAnd the spainAnd the SerbiaAnd the EnglandAnd the SwitzerlandAnd the Holland

Germany She became the first non-host Qatar to qualify for the World Cup on October 11, followed the next day by the Euro 2020 semi-finalists. Denmark†

defend the heroes France They confirmed they would defend their title in the next international match, a month in which the remaining seven teams also sealed their tickets.

The highest ranked team in the world Belgium I did it the same day as France, while seeing the next day CroatiaAnd the spain And the Serbia secure their place.

Second place at the 2020 European Championship England Then they sealed their ticket as Group 1 winners, on the same day Switzerland And the Holland They also took the lead in their groups.

You may still be eligible: Scotland, Ukraine, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, North Macedonia

QUALIFIED CONMEBOL

qualified: BrazilAnd the ArgentinaAnd the EcuadorAnd the Uruguay

The four automatic qualifying locations in South America have already been determined, with five-time winners Brazil The first to reserve its place on November 11.

Lionel Messiit’s Argentina This followed five days later, but the other two automated locations were not determined until Thursday.

Ecuador They have only qualified for the fourth time in their history – the fewest of any confirmed qualifier so far except Qatar – despite losing to Paraguay, while the two-time winners Uruguay Defeat Peru to finish in the top four and best their opponents in a play-off.

You may still be eligible: Peru, Colombia, Chile

AFC Qualified

qualified: Qatar, IranAnd the South KoreaAnd the JapanAnd the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

as a host, Qatar They qualified for the World Cup final for the first time by default – one of five AFC nations to have already secured their place in the tournament.

Iran They will take part in the World Cup final for the third time in a row after qualifying on January 27, soon to be joined by their Group A team-mate. South Korea Where the man led his group.

The two Group 2 spots were not confirmed until Thursday when Japan And the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Obtaining automatic qualifying points at Australia’s expense.

You may still be eligible: United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Lebanon, Australia

CAF qualified

qualified: person

No African country has qualified for the World Cup yet, but that will change on Tuesday in the five-leg second leg.

Things are delicately balanced on all midphase links; Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia lead Senegal, Cameroon and Mali 1-0 respectively, while Ghana and Nigeria drew 0-0 in their first leg, and DR Congo and Morocco 1-1.

You may still be eligible: Egypt, Senegal, Algeria, Cameroon, Tunisia, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco

CONCACAF qualified

qualified: person

Canada missed out on the chance to qualify automatically earlier this week, although at least they are assured of a playoff spot and will have to claim one of CONCACAF’s three automatic berths next week.

Behind them are the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama just four points clear with two qualifiers to go.

You may still be eligible: Canada, United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

OFC qualified

qualified: person

Oceania does not guarantee World Cup places, as the winner of its division will play an intercontinental play-off against the CONCACAF fourth division.

The Oceania qualifiers now advance to the semi-finals, with Solomon Islands taking on Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Tahiti.

You may still be eligible: Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Tahiti