Who is Shaquille O’Neal, the giant next to Verstappen on the F1 podium?

Sunday October 24, 2021 11:35 pm – Last update: 11:35 pm

Many Dutch people wondered who was on the podium next to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez today after the United States Grand Prix. The remarkably large and tall man caught the attention of many Dutch viewers, but all over the world Shaquille O’neil is extremely famous.

Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal – his full name – is a former American NBA basketball player. His height of 2 meters and weight of 147 kilograms at one point makes him one of the tallest and strongest players to ever play in the NBA.

Most Expensive Player of the Year

In 2000, the basketball player was even the most valuable player in the competition. He is a four-time NBA champion and the retired O’Neil was named Rookie of the Year in 1992. Shaquille has also appeared in several films and is a DJ under the stage name: DJ Diesel. His record with several basketball clubs and his rather gargantuan appearance make him a highly respected figure there.

Rotate the assembly

As with several Grands Prix, a guest was also invited to the race in America. Many athletes and actors have come before him, but a podium spot next to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is not for everyone. In addition, the basketball player, and therefore DJ, was invited to play a set.