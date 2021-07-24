Canada has already recorded gains and losses on the first full day of competition in Tokyo Olympics Saturday – including another victory for the women’s softball team and a disappointing start for the men’s volleyball team.

Here are some results from race day so far:

soft ball

Team Canada defeated Australia 7-1 in their third softball game of the Games to give them a 2-1 record in round robin competition.

Canada came out strong, taking three points in each of the first two rounds with Australia winning the remainder of the game.

The team will face Japan on Sunday and Italy on Monday to close the series, with Canada strongly favoring a place on the medal podium.

Rowing

Three rowing teams are now guaranteed to qualify for the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Canadians Kylie Filmer and Hilary Jansens won the first round of the women’s doubles rowing competition, while Kai Langerfield and Conlin McCabe finished third in the men’s doubles competition.

In the two-oar lightweight women, Jill Moffat and Jennifer Casson took second place. Only the first two will automatically advance to the next round of this event.

Patrick Kane and Maxwell Latimer weren’t too lucky with the men’s light double paddles and only lost their guaranteed point in the semi-finals by finishing third. They will battle it out with the other lower-ranked teams in Sunday’s resumption for another chance to advance.

The four Canadian women’s and four men’s teams will also be scheduled to compete after finishing third and fifth in each of the playoffs.

Despite the second place, the women’s team eight will have to play a rematch to reach the final against New Zealand.











volleyball

In indoor volleyball, the men’s team started their first game of the Games well against Italy, winning the first two sets. But Italy came back and tied the game to force a series of overtime to give Italy a 3-2 victory.

Canada will face Japan in the second round robin game on Monday.

It was an even better story for women’s beach volleyball, as Team Canada defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in their first game of the Games.

Tennis

Canada’s Leila Annie Fernandez won the first and third sets of her debut in women’s singles, beating Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

But in the first round of the women’s doubles, Gabriela Dabrowski and Sharon Fishman lost to Brazil in the first two of three sets.

taekwondo

Yvette Young failed to beat her Vietnamese opponent T Kim Tuen Trong, who won the match 19-5.

the box

White Sanford lost all five rounds to Maurice Mervyn Claire by the fewest margins, taking nine points from the referees in almost every round, while Claire scored 10 goals across the board.

Fencing

Shaul Gordon lost 15-10 to Iranian Mojtaba Abedini in men’s singles.

Table tennis

In mixed doubles, Mo Zhang and Chen Wang were no match for the Chinese team, who won 4-1.

