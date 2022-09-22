Which leadership style suits you?

Many leaders, many leadership styles. But not every leadership style is right for you or your organization. That’s why we’re listing the top 5. You need this knowledge and skills to be a successful manager. Additionally, we present you with world-renowned names that represent leadership styles.

Leadership Style #1: Democratic

We already know that Google is a popular employer, and not just because of the indoor bowling alley and sushi bar. Democratic leadership in particular receives much attention. Research shows that Executives in this technology company Don’t micromanage. They listen to their employees and encourage them to come up with their own ideas. Team members are given the freedom to make their own decisions.

Self-governing committees are a visionary way of setting up a system democratically. For example, a company like Luscii has no operations, no hierarchy. Co-founder Joris Johnson No CEO but Lead link. The governing body is called the ‘core circle’. Within the organization it is about roles and specialties. ‘You see more clearly who is responsible for what. We have less consultation, which saves you time. Mutual respect and trust are key words. As a result employees come up with creative solutions and engage with the organization.

However, as a manager, you still make decisions. You are ready to give advice, guide people and brainstorm together. In this leadership style you are really a supervisor and coordinator. Democratic leadership is mainly seen in start-ups or organizations where many professionals work, such as laboratories and ICT companies. Self-organization is not for everyone. ‘You have to dare to leave everything you know. No more power.’ Discussions can also take a long time.

Famous Democrats:

One of the founders of Google is Larry Page

Tim Cook is the current CEO of Apple

Leadership style #2: The Autocrat

As an autocratic or dictatorial leader you are anti-democratic. You decide the strategy, organize the tasks of your employees and check that they are carried out correctly. As an autocratic manager you are directive and communicate clearly. There is little room for own input from the team.

Everything seems a little old fashioned, but this leadership style Still current. Especially in times of crisis or in large organizations where many people work at the executive level, short communications are useful. You will find dictatorial leaders In fire brigade and policeIn hospitals, construction sites or within chemical installations.

A negative of results-oriented management is concern for employees. Your team members become unmotivated and frustrated, and there is a risk of increased absenteeism. So this leadership style is not suitable for long term. As for you as a manager, you may burn out after a while. After all, you can’t divide yourself into tens to constantly check that all your employees are doing their jobs correctly.

Known Autocrats:

Michael Dell, founder of the company of the same name

Advertising Schipbauer (formerly KPN)

Leadership style #3: Coach

Just as you as a manager always want to get better at what you do, your employees also value learning and development. If you give them that opportunity for self-development, it will translate into happiness and better results in the workplace.

Bee Practice leadership You determine the curriculum and give your team members plenty of room to grow personally. Your role as a coach is to help someone reach their full potential. How? By building a good relationship with them, you will know what they need. By asking questions and listening to your employees.

This CEO He took his executives to museums to encourage them to look at things from different angles. ‘Looking at the paintings calmly will help. After all, you can interpret art in different ways.’

As a coach, make room for emotions in the workplace and don’t be afraid to discuss them. This will avoid tension in your team. American professor and author Brene Brown As stated earlier: ‘Courageous leaders also embrace emotions like fear and shame. If you dare to lead, you don’t have to pretend you know all the answers or that you control the outcome.’

Leadership training for every manager? Some people learn faster than others. Sometimes leaders find it difficult to ask questions. But if you are aware of your behavior, the first step to change has already been taken. You can also stimulate self-awareness. For example, meditate before starting your work day or take a walk at lunch.

Well-Known Practitioner:

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group

Leadership style #4: Acrobat

A good manager is flexible and can use multiple (read: above) leadership styles, says management guru Ken Blanchard. He has an opinion’.situational leadershipDeveloped, you tailor your leadership style to the person, task or project.

He distinguishes three leadership styles. Which one you choose depends on the skill and motivation of the employee. For example, if you have passionate employees on your team, a directive, directive leadership style is appropriate. Another extreme is the delegation leadership style. You use it when employees are experienced, good at what they do, and motivated. It is letting go and giving hope.

Situational leadership requires you as a manager to correctly assess the ambitions, personalities and abilities of individual employees. So the following applies here too: develop relationships with your people, be empathetic and listen to their needs.

Leadership style #5: Motivation

The work can be very black and white. In exchange for providing good work, you reward the employee in the form of extra salary, bonus or training. Good leaders, on the other hand, know how to motivate employees to improve their performance. Professor Janna Stoker says.

Transactional leadership focuses on the employee’s extrinsic motivation. With transformational leadership, employees put their best foot forward because they appeal to your (future) vision and/or your personality. This is about Intrinsic motivation Your employees want to be the best they can be in the service of the company or more.

This way you will get better and lasting results. But it demands more from you as a manager. According to Stoker, you can continuously inspire and motivate your employees by giving them autonomy and challenges and giving them meaning.

And charm, is it something you can learn? According to Stoker, some people are naturally more attractive than others, but it is not an innate quality. Show confidence, give genuine compliments, and be helpful. That way you already ‘grow’ a lot of charisma.

Known stimulants:

Former US presidents John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama

Angela Merkel, Former Chancellor of Germany

Boyan Slott is the founder of The Ocean Cleanup