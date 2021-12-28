Which Guillermo del Toro films are the first to watch?



Director Guillermo del Toro offered some suggestions for which of his films you should see first. He’s doing this for newcomers when his latest movie Nightmare Alley is released.

The director is known for his films in the fantasy and horror genres. The director started with low budget Spanish films such as Cronos and The Devil’s Backbone, but then returned to Hollywood with Blade II, among others.

Guillermo del Toro

However, it was his movie Pan’s Labyrinth from 2006, which began to earn his place as an acclaimed director. For this film, he received the award for best director at the Oscars.

His latest film Alley of nightmares was released in early December in the United States of America. Sadly, it looks like his latest movie is going to be a flop due to the poor marketing campaign and the big blockbusters coming out right now.

Cinema tip

In an interview with Collider gives of the bull advice for those new to the job, because which movies should you watch first? The director said the following in his interview: “I would say the shape of the water or Pan’s maze would be a good basis for what I’m doing.”

“But now… if they could watch two, I would say Pan’s and Devil’s Backbone or Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley. These are pretty much the alpha and omega of what I do.” said the director.

Options

The combination The backbone of the devil in Pan’s Labyrinth is interesting, because both films reflect the sensitivity of the director as a writer. The biggest difference between the two is the budget, because where Pan’s Labyrinth was funded by Warner Bros., was The backbone of the devil a low budget movie.

The other duo mentioned by the director (The shape of water in Alley of nightmares) are more obvious examples of its current qualities. These are his two recent films, and won The shape of water several major awards at the 2018 Oscars, including best film.