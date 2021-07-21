Which Dutch will be in action at the Olympics on July 21?

A somewhat strange question about the Olympics perhaps, the title at the top of this article? There in Tokyo the opening ceremony is not before Friday? That’s right. But: the Orange Lionesses will really get into action tomorrow at the Olympic football tournament.

After the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Subway each evening which Dutch athletes will be in action the next day and at what time. All matches take place – at Dutch time – day and night. In the evening there is no live Olympic sport on Dutch TV. Then they rest comfortably on one ear in Japan.

1 p.m .: Orange Lionesses – Zambia

Until the opening ceremony, no Dutch Olympian from TeamNL will be presented at the Tokyo Olympics. Only Orange footballers led by national coach Sarina Wiegman. Wiegman says goodbye after the tournament. While the Dutch water polo ladies won’t arrive at the Olympic Village until Wednesday, the Lionesses are already kicking off. This does not happen in Tokyo by the way, but almost 400 kilometers away. The Netherlands will meet low-flying Zambia at 1pm. If all goes well, the Orange Lionesses can work on the goal difference.

I am always with them! Only a little further! Go TEAM! 🧡 https://t.co/9l4wSLVJ1w – Sherida Spitse (@SheridaSpitse) July 20, 2021

Unfortunately, this has to happen without Sherida Spitse international record. She injured her knee on Monday and will fly to the Netherlands. Later, the Orange team will meet Brazil and China. The numbers 1 and 2 of the group qualify for the quarter-finals.

The selection of Orange Lionesses

With these names, the Dutch football team, which became European champion in 2017, is aiming for gold. Lineth Beerensteyn, Merel van Dongen, Daniëlle van de Donk, Kika van Es, Sisca Folkertsma, Stefanie van der Gragt, Jackie Groenen, Dominique Janssen, Lize Kop, Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema, Aniek Nouwen, Victoria Pelova, Jill Roord, Shanice van by Sanden, Joëlle Smits (replacing Sherida Spitse), Sari van Veenendaal and Lynn Wilms.

Are there even more sports in Tokyo?

Many other women’s football will be in action on Wednesday July 21 during the Tokyo Olympics. These are Great Britain – Chile, China – Brazil, Sweden – America, Japan – Canada and Australia hits “neighbor” New Zealand. The first male footballers play on Thursday.

Softball will also be played by the ladies on Wednesday. But Orange is not participating. Are you sure you want to watch it all? The pure (?) Canada-Mexico softball smasher starts at 8:00 a.m. But most Dutch TVs will not be turned on for this. Many homeworkers will do so at 1 p.m. when the Orange Lionesses begin their Olympic adventure in Japan.

