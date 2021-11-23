If you want someone to help you with something, what works best: a short deadline, a long deadline, or no deadline?

This is what interests New Zealand researchers. As an experiment, they asked people to take a five-minute online survey. By completing it, they earn $ 10 which went to charity. Subjects were given a week, month or no time to complete the questionnaire.

Not entirely unexpected, more responses arrived at the one-week deadline than at the one-month deadline. People felt more pressure to act quickly, and the later deadline was more likely to be delayed. But it was surprising that most of the responses came from the group with no deadline.

The researchers started the study to see how to get people to donate more money to charities, but now they also hope it can prevent procrastination. For example, if you want as many people as possible in your business to conduct online safety training, remember: a late deadline seems the worst option. With a short deadline or without a deadline, you will probably be more successful.

Learn more about the research here: Otago researchers find the best way to avoid procrastination.