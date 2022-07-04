Whether you are online may soon no longer be visible in WhatsApp | NOW

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to protect themselves from others while online. This is evident from the information provided by the generally well-informed population WABetaInfo† Shield ability is expected to appear in a future update.

It has been possible for some time to hide the last time you were active on WhatsApp. But people can still see it from each other when online. In a conversation, the text “Now online” can be seen under the recipient’s name.

Not everyone wants others to be able to see when WhatsApp is open. They can do it according to WABetaInfo hide in the future. If people hide their “Now Online” status, they can’t see others when they’re active.

It is unclear when WhatsApp will officially release the new feature. This can take a while, as often these types of options appear for the first time in a beta version of the app. This is not the case at the moment. WABetaInfo only writes that WhatsApp is currently working on the feature.

Recently, WhatsApp has taken several steps to give users more control over their privacy within the app. This is how people can decide yourself who can see their profile picture.