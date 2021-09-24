During a telephone conversation with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron at the Oval Office of US President Joe Biden at the White House, the two talked about the conflict between France and the United States after the conclusion of the AUKUS Security Agreement between the United States. , United Kingdom and Australia. Image REUTERS

EU sources said on Thursday that there were doubts about the summit following US President Joe Biden’s decision to end the security agreement with Australia and the United Kingdom without consulting the EU. The Netherlands was one of the countries that wanted to pursue the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) set up in June.

European Commission Vice President Margaret Vestager wrote on Twitter that the summit would take place on Thursday evening.

France, in particular, was frustrated with the concluded AUKUS defense deal, which resulted in the EU losing more than 30 billion euros in submarine contracts. The conflict between France and the United States has calmed down somewhat after talks between Biden and President Emmanuel Macron. But other events, such as the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, have shocked the EU over America’s lone behavior.

DTC has ten working groups, which discuss technical cooperation, standards modernization, screening of foreign investment and export controls. According to locals, the two economic powers have already reached several agreements and in recent weeks reached an agreement on standards for artificial intelligence. It will be announced in Pittsburgh.

Blinken: It will ‘take time’ to restore ties with France



US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen said after a meeting with his French counterpart that it would take time to restore ties with France. “We know it’s hard work, not just in words, but in deeds,” Blinken told reporters in Washington on Thursday.

French President Macron was outraged by the AUKUS security deal between the UK, US and Australia, which canceled the purchase of more than 30 billion euros of French submarines. The French ambassadors to the United States and Australia were recalled and Le Trian spoke of ‘punching in the back’.

After US President Joe Biden called Macron on Wednesday, the French ambassador promised to return to Washington next week.