Where is “Outer Banks” recorded?

There’s a brand new season of the hugely popular series External banks on netflix. It means we can imagine ourselves back on the beautiful sunny Outer Banks, by John B “Heaven on earth” baptized. But where is Outer Banks actually filmed? And does this place really exist? In this article, we share with you everything you need to know.

Where was ‘Outer Banks’ filmed?

Although the Outer Banks are real and located in North Carolina (USA), the hugely popular series about John B and the other Pogues was not filmed here. Most of the recordings took place in Charleston and Mount Pleasant in South Carolina (USA). So if you want to visit the filming locations of the series, you will have to go here. This is how the restaurant exists The pavement real (under the name The wreck of the Richard and Charlene) and you have to go to Shem Creek to recreate the water scenes from the series.

Initially, the intention was to film in North Carolina itself; one of the creators of the series is also from there. Wilmington was the place External banks should have taken place, but due to a new anti-LGBTI+ law introduced in that state, Netflix decided to move filming to South Carolina before filming the first season. It’s about a six hour drive from the “real” Outer Banks.

A portion of the show’s second season was not filmed in the United States at all. Filming took place in the Bahamas and Barbados at the time. Below you can see where most of the series was filmed.

Does Outer Banks Really Exist?

Like we said, Outer Banks is real. It is therefore a coastal area of ​​North Carolina (USA) that can be compared somewhat to the Wadden Sea and the associated Wadden Islands. However, the islet the Pogues live on, County Kildare, is fictional and made up of multiple locations in South Carolina where filming took place.

Learn more about the series

Teenage John B and his three best friends set sail on an island of rich and poor in search of a legendary treasure linked to the disappearance of his father.

Title External banks Kind Series year 2020- Duration 3 seasons Category Action, Crime, Drama IMDb 7.6 out of 53,000 votes Creators Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate discard Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Carlacia Grant, Adina Porter

