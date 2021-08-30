Where can you watch Stillwater on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO Max?

Stillwater is the latest crime drama film starring Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin and many more from Martian and Jason Bourne.

This film follows the story of an American, Bill (played by Matt Damon), who travels to the south of France to visit his estranged daughter, who is believed to be unjustly imprisoned.

His mission is to acquit him in a country with a very different language, culture and complicated legal system.

The film is directed by Tom McCarthy and stars an excellent team of writers including Marcus Hinchey, Tom McCarthy, Noe DeBry and Thomas Bedigen.

Stagnant water release date

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July in the detective drama category. It was released in July on screens in Australia, New Zealand and Russia.

The film was released in August in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. It would be launched on September 10 and 22 in Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Turkey.

The film was appreciated by critics and audiences alike, with many praising the emotional upheaval experienced by the on-screen actors.

However, the average audience didn’t like the slowness of the film.

Where will the movie Stillwater be shown?

The producers of this film have taken what is considered a very bold decision not to release this film on OTT platforms yet.

They are currently focusing on the theatrical release of this film. Hence, it should be available on OTT platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max.

If the producers decide to release it on these video streaming platforms after a few months, they analyzed the reaction of the traditional release of this film.