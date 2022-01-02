Where can you watch Harry Potter Reunion (2022) online in the Netherlands?

Harry Potter fans were elated when it was announced that a reunion with the original cast would be made. However, now many wizarding tale lovers are wondering where to find the 2022 special reunion Watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Online can: on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Videoland, Disney + or any other streaming service.

Where can you watch the Harry Potter ‘Return to Hogwarts’ (2022) reunion online?

In the US, this special reunion with the Harry Potter cast will air on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service from January 1, 2022. However, in the Netherlands, this is not the case because this video service is not yet live here at time of writing. In the table below you will find what the possibilities are now and below we explain Option 1 in Option 2 Further away.

️ HBO Max With this streaming service, you can enjoy this special meeting as soon as it launches in 2022. Go to more information. ?? Amazon Prime Video All 8 Harry Potter Movies are at time of writing seen here on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, but you can’t attend the reunion there. ⛔️ Netflix Unfortunately, you cannot watch this special show on Netflix. ⛔️Disney + Currently, you cannot watch this special on Disney +. ⛔️ Videoland The special reunion cannot be found in Videoland’s offer at this time.

Option 1: while waiting for HBO Max, the new streaming service which arrives in the Netherlands in 2022

Previously, HBO Max also hosted an extremely popular cast reunion. Six months ago, the actors and directors of Friends namely together. the special reunion Friends aired on HBO Max in the United States, but the streaming service was not yet available in the Netherlands. That’s why it aired on SBS6.

It was recently announced that HBO Max will be coming to the Netherlands in 2022, but there is no official date yet. It is certainly a likely scenario that the streaming service will launch on the first day of the year and immediately from Harry potter-special will be released here, but we don’t have a confirmation yet. Another scenario is that a TV channel takes over the broadcasting rights until the launch of HBO Max.

Option 2: use a VPN

If you don’t have the patience to wait for HBO Max to launch in the Netherlands, you can always choose to use a good VPN to access the streaming service through the US offering. It works very simply: a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an anonymous Internet connection that ensures your privacy is guaranteed. This allows you to set the location signal emitted by your device. Are you setting up your VPN for the United States? Then HBO Max will think that you are in the United States and therefore you can simply subscribe to the streaming service to watch the Harry Potter 2022 ‘Return to Hogwarts’ reunion. In a few simple steps, a VPN for HBO Max works like this:

Go to Surfshark (or another provider) and get a good VPN from just € 2 per month Set your location in the United States through the app Go straight to Harry Potter’s reunion on HBO Max and start watching! ??

“Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”: A Reunion Special

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is a special reunion with the original cast. It’s all part of the Warner Bros. It’s the sorcerer’s 20th birthday. On November 22, 2001, the first film first appeared in Dutch cinemas. For this reason, the film studio is growing now and we can once again enjoy the adventures of Hogwarts with the following participants, among others:

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix van Detta)

Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid)

Ralph Fiennes (Ralph Fiennes)

Gary Oldman (Sirius Zwarts)

Imelda Staunton (Dorothea Omber)

Tom Felton (Draco Malfidus)

James Phelps (Fred Wemel)

Oliver Phelps (George Wemel)

Mark Williams (Arthur Wemel)

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Wemel)

Alfred Enoch (Daan Tomas)

Matthew Lewis (Marcel Lubbermans)

Evanna Lynch (Loena Leeflang)

Chris Columbus (director)

… And much more, including, of course, the wizards we love so much!

Streaming information on the special (+ trailer)

Title Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Kind Special year 2022 Categories Documentary, Reality Manufacturers Eran Creevy, Joe Pearlman, Giorgio Testi To throw Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton

Please note that using a VPN to stream movies and series is not illegal, but accessing the various libraries of a streaming service may violate its terms of service. If you stream content using a VPN, you do so at your own risk. Streamwijzer and the VPN providers do not encourage the use of a VPN in a way that may violate the terms and conditions of the streaming services. Always read the terms of use.