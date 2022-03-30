When you’d rather not see the light

Magnificent, such an illuminated boulevard. And with equally durable LED lamps. But now modern artificial light seems to be hampering marine animal camouflage tactics.

If you’re a small sea creature, like a snail, a big part of your life is avoiding predators that want to eat you for lunch. If you’re not fast or strong, you have to be smart. Many sea creatures therefore use camouflage to stay out of their enemies’ mouths. But then, you shouldn’t suddenly shine the spotlight on his hiding place.

The researchers were curious to know if coasts lit in the evening and at night had an effect on the marine animals that actually benefit from the darkness. They tested all kinds of lights, including LED light, and found that modern lights, much more than old-fashioned lights, made animals visible that actually wanted to be invisible. It has to do with the wavelengths of these types of lighting.

According to the researchers, it is important to include this knowledge of the impact of modern artificial light on ecosystems when developing a lighting plan, especially on the coast.

Read more: Lose the cover of darkness†