When will Outlander season 6 premiere on Netflix?

Outlander just wrapped up its sixth season on Starz and is now fully available on Netflix in select locations, but it won’t be available on Netflix in other regions such as the United States for years to come. Here’s where and when Outlander Season 6 will be available on Netflix.

Outlander is a Starz Original that aired since 2014 and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The most recent season, Season 6, ran between March 6 and May 1, 2022 and consists of 8 episodes (remember that date later). The series is still going strong and although the seventh season has yet to be confirmed, a prequel series is in the works.

The fictional series consistently appears in Netflix’s top ten charts worldwide, and most Netflix regions carry it to varying degrees. Outlander Season 6 continues Claire and Jimmy’s quest to defend their loved ones from the rigors of life in Colonial America.

Outlander Season 6 Release Schedule

The show is available as a Netflix Original in select Netflix regions, which means it was only released by Netflix. Starting March 7, 2022, new episodes will be available in these regions 24 hours after they air in the United States. Since the second season, these areas have exclusive access to the show.

The following regions have been confirmed or are scheduled to receive weekly episodes of Outlander Season 6:

Belgium

France

India

Malaysia

Japan

hong kong

Poland (not a Netflix original brand)

South Korea*

Singapore *

Outlander will be available in most other Netflix regions, although it is not labeled Netflix Original. The show is usually released through a local distributor before being released on Netflix at a later date.

The Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and Sweden are among the countries that do not receive weekly episodes of the show.

New seasons usually release exactly one year after the series premiered in some regions. For example, the fifth season appeared on Netflix Australia on February 17, 2021. On February 16, 2020, the series resumed airing new episodes.

If so for Season 6, it will release in the other regions mentioned above on March 6, 2023.

Season 5 was added in Canada about 11 months ago, so you should expect it in late 2022 or early 2023.

In May 2022, Israel and the United States received the fifth season.

As already mentioned in the tables. The new seasons of Outlander arrive exactly two years after they aired in the United States on Netflix in the United States. This means we won’t see Outlander Season 6 on Netflix in the US until May 1, 2024.