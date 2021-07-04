when to watch on Amazon Prime Video?

A very exciting drama series with a lot of action. That’s what Chicago fire is and this makes it a very popular program. With 11 seasons in the works, the question is why we can only watch Parts 1-4 in Belgium. Below you can read what we know so far about the news, release date and trailer for Chicago Fire Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the story of Chicago Fire about?

The pressure to perform at such a high level has a personal impact, sometimes causing conflict between members of the truck team and the specially trained rescue team. Despite all the disagreements, this is an extended family, and at the end of the day, no one in Firehouse 51 has no choice but to risk everything for each other.

Title: Chicago fire

Year: 2012

Kind: Series

Categories: Action, Drama

Expensive: 11 seasons

Manufacturers: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas

Discard: Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte

IMDb: 8.0 out of 42,000 votes

When will Chicago Fire season 5 be on Amazon Prime Video?

The first episode of Chicago Fire Season 5 had previously aired on September 27, 2012, followed by the last episode on May 22, 2013. Now, almost 10 years later, only the first four seasons can be viewed via Amazon Prime Video.

In Belgium, no streaming service has yet been able to obtain the rights to the new seasons of the Chicago Fire series, which means that this series is not visible in the Belgian offer of video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video. However, you can already watch the fifth season of Chicago Fire from Belgium with a very simple trick: a good VPN.

In short, it works very simply: a VPN is an anonymous internet connection that ensures your privacy is guaranteed. This allows you to set the location signal emitted by your device. Are you setting up your VPN for the United States? Then a website thinks that you are in the United States and therefore you can just watch the fifth season of Chicago Fire. It works like this in a few simple steps:

Where can you watch the Chicago Fire series online? At the time of writing, you can only watch the Chicago Fire series on Amazon Prime Video. You can find out more about the costs of an Amazon Prime Video subscription at Streamwijzer and you can watch for free for 30 days.

When will Chicago Fire season 5 be on Amazon Prime Video in Belgium? Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the fifth season of Chicago Fire will be released on Amazon Prime Video. We will keep you informed by email when a date is announced.

Will there be a Chicago Fire season 6 or is S5 the show’s final season?

Damn, yes! There is already a sixth season of Chicago Fire. In February 2020, seasons 9, 10 and 11 were even ordered by NBC. Season 9 can now also be viewed as described above and Seasons 10 and 11 are still in the works.

Which teaser or trailer has already been released for Chicago Fire season 5?

Watch the trailer for the fifth season of Chicago Fire below.