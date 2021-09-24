‘When the last woman in my group of companions in misfortune got pregnant, it was a bitter pill’ | My guide

Eva Mouton (34) founded ‘de Buskesclub’, a club that wants to unite women with an unfulfilled desire to have children. Like Pam (41). She has been trying to get pregnant for six years without success. Her last hope is now to donate sperm and eggs. For this, she goes to Spain. “Let it be for a while,” I hear people say. Well intentioned, but I can’t. As a woman, you are constantly faced with this desire to have children.