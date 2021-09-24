‘When the last woman in my group of companions in misfortune got pregnant, it was a bitter pill’ | My guide
Eva Mouton (34) founded ‘de Buskesclub’, a club that wants to unite women with an unfulfilled desire to have children. Like Pam (41). She has been trying to get pregnant for six years without success. Her last hope is now to donate sperm and eggs. For this, she goes to Spain. “Let it be for a while,” I hear people say. Well intentioned, but I can’t. As a woman, you are constantly faced with this desire to have children.
Editorial family
Last update:
08:37
Eva Mouton communicated regularly via Instagram and her signed columns about her own IVF process and the great sadness that accompanies it. After making a cartoon about her unfulfilled desire to have children last September, she received so many reactions from people in the same boat that she founded #debuskesclub.
Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss any of the stars.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”