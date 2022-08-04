When is ‘Chicago Med’ Season 6 on Prime Video?

After chicago fire was it time for the spin-off in 2015 Chicago Mediterranean. Seven seasons of the series have already appeared on American television and an eighth season is expected. However, there are only five seasons on Amazon Prime Video. This is why we often ask the question: when will chicago med season 6 be on amazon prime video? We will let you know in this article what is now known.

When is Chicago Med Season 6 on Amazon Prime Video?

If seven seasons of Chicago Med have already been broadcast on the American channel NBC, you will only find five on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. Unfortunately, it is currently unknown when the other two seasons and the eighth season, which have already been announced, will be available to stream in the Netherlands via Prime Video.

In fact, it’s possible the series will disappear from the streaming service entirely soon. The rights to Chicago Med are owned by NBCUniversal Television Distribution, part of Comcast Corporation. Together with Paramount Global, they will launch the new SkyShowtime streaming service in the Netherlands in the coming months. So there’s a chance they want to take the streaming rights from Amazon Prime Video to ensure the series is only available on SkyShowtime. For example, the first four seasons of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire will soon also be removed from Netflix.

So, the sixth, seventh and eighth seasons that will soon air on US TV could be coming to SkyShowtime, although we can’t say for sure yet. Additionally, seasons can be ordered on DVD, and attentive viewers have already seen the sixth season on the FOX television channel.

Now watch the latest season of “Chicago Med” online from the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, no streaming service has (yet) managed to secure the rights to new seasons of the series Chicago Med. However, you can already watch the latest episodes of the series from the Netherlands with a very simple trick: a good VPN.

In short, it works very simply: a VPN is an anonymous internet connection that ensures your privacy is guaranteed. This allows you to set the location signal emitted by your device. Are you setting up your VPN for the United States? Then a website thinks you are in the United States and therefore you can just watch the latest episodes of Chicago Med. It works like this in a few simple steps:

What is the Chicago Med story about?

Producer and Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf (known for Law and order), present Chicago Mediterranean – the last series of the Chicagoseries – an immersive look at the daily hustle and bustle of the city’s brand new trauma center and the lives of the brave doctors, nurses and staff who keep the center running.

Title Chicago Mediterranean year 2015- Kindly Series Dear 8 seasons Language English Category Action, Drama IMDb 7.6 out of 25,000 votes Director Dick Wolf Matt Olmstead cast Nick Gehlfuss, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Brian Tee, Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta, Colin Donnell, Lorena Diaz To look at Watch now free for 30 days on Amazon Prime Video

Will there be a season 7 of Chicago Med or is S6 the last season of the series?

Good news: Chicago Med is already in its seventh season, and there’s even an eighth season on the way! The seventh season aired on NBC from September 22, 2021 to May 25, 2022. The eighth season will air on September 21, 2022, but unfortunately does not yet appear on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

What teaser or trailer is there for Chicago Med season 6?

There is no trailer for the sixth season yet, but you can check out the footage from the fifth season below to get you in the mood.

frequently asked Questions

