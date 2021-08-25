Wheelchair basketball players stunt at Paralympic Games against USA

UTRECHT – Dutch wheelchair basketball players created a surprise on the first day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Orange defeated the reigning Paralympic champion United States. It was 68-58.

Dutch wheelchair basketball players, with Utrecht Anouk Taggenbrock in selection, made the difference in the last quarter. National coach Gertjan van der Linden’s team started this quarter with a 52-50 deficit.

Five years ago, American basketball players from Rio de Janeiro dominated Germany in the final. The Netherlands went on to take bronze.

It’s still quite special for Taggenbrock, 27, that she was able to take action last night. Her dream seemed to fall apart due to a broken thumb, but with a splint, the girl from Utrecht can still act.